The Executive Centre (TEC) location in 28 Stanley Street offers a large event space, along with co-working space and restaurants in the building. Photo: Handout
Co-working firm TEC partners with building owner on bet that space combining office, food and events can defy downturn
- The Executive Centre (TEC) and the family that owns 28 Stanley Street in Central have invested more than US$5.1 million in the building
- The project, a first for TEC in Hong Kong, has attained 85 per cent occupancy in its first month amid tepid demand for office space
