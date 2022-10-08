CK Asset’s Powerhouse luxury property project in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London. Photo: Handout
CK Asset’s Powerhouse luxury property project in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London. Photo: Handout
CK Asset’s London luxury project Powerhouse piques interest in Hong Kong as the pound falls

  • CK Asset launches the first 20 units of its Powerhouse development in the affluent borough of Kensington and Chelsea
  • Many prospective buyers are drawn to the project by the weakening British currency, according to a company spokeswoman

Eric Ng
Updated: 7:01pm, 8 Oct, 2022

