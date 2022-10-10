Hongkong Land owns the 52-storey Jardine House office tower in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Invesco relocates to Hongkong Land’s Jardine House, seizing on rising office vacancies, falling rents in Central
- US money manager has leased 33,000 sq ft in the iconic Jardine House from November 1
- The relocation trend in the Hong Kong office property market is likely to continue well into 2023 amid falling rents, according to Cushman & Wakefield
Hongkong Land owns the 52-storey Jardine House office tower in Central. Photo: Nora Tam