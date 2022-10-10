Hongkong Land owns the 52-storey Jardine House office tower in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Hongkong Land owns the 52-storey Jardine House office tower in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong property
Business

Invesco relocates to Hongkong Land’s Jardine House, seizing on rising office vacancies, falling rents in Central

  • US money manager has leased 33,000 sq ft in the iconic Jardine House from November 1
  • The relocation trend in the Hong Kong office property market is likely to continue well into 2023 amid falling rents, according to Cushman & Wakefield

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:30am, 10 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkong Land owns the 52-storey Jardine House office tower in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Hongkong Land owns the 52-storey Jardine House office tower in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE