A worker monitors a machine at a workshop of LONGi Solar Technology in Xixian New Area in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province on September 28, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China solar producers warned about price gouging as officials decry supply shocks from soaring polysilicon cost
- Two government entities recently summoned major solar polysilicon producers for discussions about their self-discipline and self-management
- Analysts said supply and demand issues are the primary factors in a nearly fourfold increase in polysilicon prices since the start of 2021
