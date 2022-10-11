The MPF system is the second best in Asia after Singapore, based on adequacy, sustainability and integrity scores by Mercer. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Hong Kong’s MPF ranks second among Asia’s pension systems, behind Singapore’s CPF, as adequacy, sustainability scores rise

  • The city’s compulsory retirement scheme scored 64.7 out of 100, behind Singapore’s 74.1, in a ranking by consulting firm Mercer
  • Hong Kong’s government tax incentives in 2020 helped improve the MPF’s adequacy sub-index score

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:24pm, 11 Oct, 2022

