The MPF system is the second best in Asia after Singapore, based on adequacy, sustainability and integrity scores by Mercer. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s MPF ranks second among Asia’s pension systems, behind Singapore’s CPF, as adequacy, sustainability scores rise
- The city’s compulsory retirement scheme scored 64.7 out of 100, behind Singapore’s 74.1, in a ranking by consulting firm Mercer
- Hong Kong’s government tax incentives in 2020 helped improve the MPF’s adequacy sub-index score
The MPF system is the second best in Asia after Singapore, based on adequacy, sustainability and integrity scores by Mercer. Photo: Jonathan Wong