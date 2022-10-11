A man walks stands near residential property advertisements displayed in To Kwa Wan on October 7, 2022. Photo: SCMP/ Edmond So
Hong Kong developers lobby government to end cooling measures, protect homeowners from negative equity amid price slump
- The Real Estate Developers Association is lobbying the government to lift stamp duties imposed as a cooling measure when the market was much hotter
- The number of homes valued below their mortgage loan amount remains small, and analysts do not expect a massive increase soon
A man walks stands near residential property advertisements displayed in To Kwa Wan on October 7, 2022. Photo: SCMP/ Edmond So