Among other measures, the government is encouraging operators to locate data centres in regions with suitable climate and rich renewable energy. Photo: Shutterstock
Business of climate change
Business

Climate change: China’s data centres and telecoms networks in Beijing’s sights as key targets for decarbonisation

  • China now lists the digital-infrastructure sector alongside traditional heavy-emitting industries when it comes to decarbonisation
  • Companies are responding to Beijing’s push, with examples including wind-powered data centres and an underwater facility using seawater for cooling

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:57am, 13 Oct, 2022

