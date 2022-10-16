An estate agent’s sign outside a sold property in Holmfirth on September 29. The fall in the value of the pound has resulted in banks withdrawing mortgage deals, with interest rates expected to rise further. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rising rates, topsy-turvy pound hurt Hong Kong BN(O) migrants’ path to home ownership in Britain
- Interest rates could top 5.75 per cent in Britain next year, according to analysts
- Pound fell to a half-century low against the dollar on September 26, but has recovered much of its losses
