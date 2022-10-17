Signature Homes, the residential leasing arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties, has been renovating units in Dynasty Court in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels neighbourhood since 2021. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong long-stay landlords battle desperate hotels for finite guests as former quarantine rooms flood market
- Hotels slash rates to fill their rooms now that quarantine stays are gone, luring guests from serviced apartments and the leasing market
- Only a reopening of the border with the mainland and a ‘0+0’ policy will fill up hotel rooms and restore normal conditions, insiders say
