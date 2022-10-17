Signature Homes, the residential leasing arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties, has been renovating units in Dynasty Court in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels neighbourhood since 2021. Photo: Handout
Signature Homes, the residential leasing arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties, has been renovating units in Dynasty Court in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels neighbourhood since 2021. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong long-stay landlords battle desperate hotels for finite guests as former quarantine rooms flood market

  • Hotels slash rates to fill their rooms now that quarantine stays are gone, luring guests from serviced apartments and the leasing market
  • Only a reopening of the border with the mainland and a ‘0+0’ policy will fill up hotel rooms and restore normal conditions, insiders say

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Signature Homes, the residential leasing arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties, has been renovating units in Dynasty Court in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels neighbourhood since 2021. Photo: Handout
Signature Homes, the residential leasing arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties, has been renovating units in Dynasty Court in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels neighbourhood since 2021. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE