General view of Securities and Futures Commission logo. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong may roll out the welcome mat for Big Tech IPOs even before they earn a single dollar, in city’s biggest listing reform in four years
- Under Chapter 18C of Hong Kong’s listing rules, pre-revenue Big Tech companies valued at HK$15 billion to HK$20 billion can apply to raise capital
- The valuation can be cut to HK$8 billion if the companies have earned at least HK$250 million in sales, sources said
