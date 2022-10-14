General view of Securities and Futures Commission logo. Photo: Handout
General view of Securities and Futures Commission logo. Photo: Handout
HKEX
Business

Hong Kong may roll out the welcome mat for Big Tech IPOs even before they earn a single dollar, in city’s biggest listing reform in four years

  • Under Chapter 18C of Hong Kong’s listing rules, pre-revenue Big Tech companies valued at HK$15 billion to HK$20 billion can apply to raise capital
  • The valuation can be cut to HK$8 billion if the companies have earned at least HK$250 million in sales, sources said

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:46pm, 14 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
General view of Securities and Futures Commission logo. Photo: Handout
General view of Securities and Futures Commission logo. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE