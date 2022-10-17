HKEX is close to establishing an exchange-based voluntary carbon credits trading market, according to its CEO. Photo: Shutterstock
Green finance: start-ups like Allinfra embark on carbon credit ventures as Hong Kong stock exchange inches closer to launching trading platform
- Hong Kong’s Allinfra, which teamed up with ADM Capital and Ultimate Carbon, aims to eventually list carbon credit products on the local bourse
- There is growing interest from start-ups in opportunities arising from corporate emitters of greenhouse gases looking to secure carbon credits
