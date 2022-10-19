Hong Kong’s home prices are expected to fall 30 per cent by the end of next year, according to a forecast by Goldman Sachs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Easing of cooling measures is not a cure-all for Hong Kong’s struggling property market, say analysts

  • Any relaxation of the government’s cooling measures will only slow down the decline in homes prices but not reverse the trend, says DBS Bank analyst Jeff Yau
  • Chief Executive John Lee is expected to unveil many measures in his inaugural Policy Address to revive Hong Kong’s struggling economy

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 19 Oct, 2022

