Hong Kong’s home prices are expected to fall 30 per cent by the end of next year, according to a forecast by Goldman Sachs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Easing of cooling measures is not a cure-all for Hong Kong’s struggling property market, say analysts
- Any relaxation of the government’s cooling measures will only slow down the decline in homes prices but not reverse the trend, says DBS Bank analyst Jeff Yau
- Chief Executive John Lee is expected to unveil many measures in his inaugural Policy Address to revive Hong Kong’s struggling economy
Hong Kong’s home prices are expected to fall 30 per cent by the end of next year, according to a forecast by Goldman Sachs. Photo: Sam Tsang