Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Business

Carlyle, Apollo, BNY Mellon and State Street executives to take part in HKMA seminar at Hong Kong finance summit

  • The HKMA and the Hong Kong Academy of Finance are organising ‘Conversations with Global Investors’ on November 3
  • Leaders from nine of the world’s top asset management firms will take part in the event featuring two panel discussions

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 10:11pm, 18 Oct, 2022

