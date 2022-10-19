The Connect Hall at HKEX in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
HKEX third quarter profit declines 30 per cent due to lower market turnover, investment losses
- HKEX earnings fell 30 per cent to HK$2.26 billion (US$287.9 million) for the three months to September 30 from a year earlier, in line with market estimates
- The exchange said core business revenue during the third quarter declined 17 per cent to HK$4.32 billion from a year earlier
The Connect Hall at HKEX in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong