People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China onJune 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Agile Group, embattled Chinese property developer, redeems US$207 million bond
- The property developer redeemed the 6.2 per cent domestic bond upon maturity on October 19, filing says
- The payment follows the January rescue of the debt-ridden company through the sale of a joint venture to a state-owned company
