Foreign bankers and finance executives attending Hong Kong’s biggest summit in three years will not be subject to certain pandemic restrictions for regular arrivals and will be free to eat and mingle in private settings in restaurants, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. While overseas attendees of the Global Financial Leaders’ Summit , scheduled for November 1 through 3, will not be subject to the Hong Kong government’s amber code restrictions during the three-day medical surveillance period of their stay, they will have to fulfil the basic PCR test and rapid test requirements, the sources said. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the government arrived at the consensus to minimise contact between inbound travellers and the local population to reduce transmission of Covid-19, while presenting a semblance of pre-Covid normality to visitors, the sources said, declining to be identified. “The arrangements are aimed at showing the top bankers that Hong Kong is back to normal and ready to reconnect with the international business community,” the source said. Another source familiar with the summit arrangements said the infection risk arising from the event would be under control as it will take place in a short timespan with a limited number of participants. The first day of the conference is a closed-door meeting at the HKMA office, followed by a half-day conference at the Four Seasons Hotel, and another half-day conference at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s Connect Hall. “Participants will be given convenience to meet clients, staff or visit places like other travellers do,” the source said. If the attendees test positive for Covid-19, they can opt to leave via private jets or yachts, the sources said, adding that this was not a “concession” as reported by Bloomberg on Thursday. Under Hong Kong’s existing Covid-19 quarantine rules, those testing positive for Covid-19 can leave the city, if they have the means to do so. Those who rely on scheduled airline services will have to be quarantined in hotel rooms until they test negative, in accordance with existing rules. A government source denied that this was a new measure tailor-made for the participants joining the summit. “Allowing people who test positive to leave Hong Kong is a facilitation, not a concession,” the source said. “Currently, aircrew, consulate staff and some others testing positive have been allowed to leave Hong Kong, subject to suitable flight arrangements.” The measure is not for bankers only, it’s for individuals with special circumstances in general, according to the source, who said it was “an established practice”. Hong Kong is back, and the financial world welcomes it, HKMA says Health officials on Thursday confirmed 5,433 Covid-19 infections, including 335 imported ones, as well as nine more related deaths. The overall tally of infections now stands at 1,858,330, with 10,306 fatalities. Bankers flying in from overseas will not be subject to the amber code during their stay to allow them to meet clients and colleagues over breakfast, lunch or dinner in private settings, the sources said. While it’s not practical to confine their dining within designated hotels as there are not enough venues, authorities believe private rooms in other high-end restaurants are adequate and offer the necessary flexibility. Such an arrangement will make sure the attendees do not increase the risk of Covid-19 spreading in society, the sources said. Under the 0+3 policy introduced on September 26, visitors no longer need to quarantine in a hotel room but need to undergo three days of medical surveillance during which they carry amber codes on their LeaveHomeSafe app, which prohibits them from entering places that require vaccine pass checks, such as restaurants and pubs. Global finance heavyweights roped in for Hong Kong seminar The attendees will also join a private gala dinner hosted by the HKMA at the M+ museum in West Kowloon on November 1. HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man told the Post that the M+ tour and gala dinner were aimed at giving the conference attendees an “on-the-ground feel of Hong Kong’s vibrancy”. The three-day summit has attracted over 200 guests, with half flying in from overseas. Over 30 chief executives of global banks and funds including Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS are among them. “The government has approved a set of infection-control arrangements that are applicable to the coming summit,” a HKMA spokeswoman said. “The arrangements will provide the necessary facilitation for participants to take part in the summit and business activities.”