Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Kelvin Wong Tin-yau. Photo: SCMP/ Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong audit regulator is working with Ministry of Finance on ways to fast track access to mainland audit papers
- Hong Kong’s audit regulator received papers last month after making requests to mainland authorities in September last year
- Chairman of the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council said current delays in receiving mainland audit papers were creating inefficiencies
