Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Kelvin Wong Tin-yau. Photo: SCMP/ Xiaomei Chen
Accounting and auditing
Business

Hong Kong audit regulator is working with Ministry of Finance on ways to fast track access to mainland audit papers

  • Hong Kong’s audit regulator received papers last month after making requests to mainland authorities in September last year
  • Chairman of the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council said current delays in receiving mainland audit papers were creating inefficiencies

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:30am, 21 Oct, 2022

