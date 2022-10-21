A residential building under construction in Hong Kong, with Lion Rock in the background, on October 11, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
John Lee policy address 2022
Hong Kong property market, let down by John Lee’s policy address, looks to finance chief for easing policies next year

  • Analysts doubt a tax-refund incentive announced by the chief executive in his policy address will do much to revive demand
  • Next year’s budget speech could yield further easing policies if home prices fall 15 per cent, they say

Peggy Sito and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 11:00am, 21 Oct, 2022

