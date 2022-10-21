China’s national flag flutters in front of a coal-powered power station in Datong, in China’s northern Shanxi province on November 3, 2021. Photo: AFP
Climate change: China’s Xi Jinping affirms net-zero commitment while touting coal’s near-term value for energy security
- Mention of China’s decarbonisation goal at the 20th party congress shows it has ‘high-level buy-in’, analysts say
- Xi’s pronouncement that China must ‘establish the new before demolishing the old’ shows coal will continue to have a near-term role
