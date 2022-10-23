The cost of buying a home in London is ‘now 9.4 per cent lower than this time a year ago’, according to Marcus Dixson at JLL. Photo: Bloomberg
Weaker pound proves a draw for Hongkongers buying UK homes, though stricter energy saving requirements may drive up costs
- UK-based developers are ramping up sales launches and marketing promotions in Hong Kong
- A potential change in energy requirements for buildings could cost homebuyers more in the long run, law firm warns
