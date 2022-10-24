A traveller hugs a loved one at the arrivals hall of the Hong Kong International Airport on September 27, 2022 after the city lifted its hotel quarantine requirement. Photo: SCMP / Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong property agents see expat renters who fled Covid-19 curbs trickling back from cities including Singapore
- Agents report an uptick in inquiries after the city’s hotel quarantine requirement was relaxed
- Some returnees report finding Singapore’s rents higher and its school spots harder to secure than they expected
