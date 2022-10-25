China’s electricity sector, which generates 60 per cent of its power from coal, was the largest carbon-emitting industry in 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s electricity sector, which generates 60 per cent of its power from coal, was the largest carbon-emitting industry in 2021. Photo: Reuters
Business of climate change
Business

China will require quarter of the US$100 trillion in investments for world to reach net zero goal by 2050: BNY Mellon

  • China will need some US$25 trillion of green investments, more than any other country, due to the size of its economy and its fast pace of growth, report says
  • The energy and utilities sectors face the largest climate transition challenges and therefore need most of the green investments to decarbonise

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 1:00pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s electricity sector, which generates 60 per cent of its power from coal, was the largest carbon-emitting industry in 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s electricity sector, which generates 60 per cent of its power from coal, was the largest carbon-emitting industry in 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE