High energy particles flow through a Tokamak or doughnut-shaped device. Photo: Shutterstock
UK fusion energy firm Tokamak eyes Hong Kong as one potential funding source to help it develop its zero-emission technology
- Nuclear fusion energy, if proven commercially viable, may offer clean, affordable and secure energy in the future
- Tokamak Energy says those investors that can take a long-term view on a new technology are ‘definitely paying attention’ to the area
High energy particles flow through a Tokamak or doughnut-shaped device. Photo: Shutterstock