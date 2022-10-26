A clean-energy network of sub-sea cables spanning Japan to India is getting closer to reality as costs decline. Shutterstock Images
A clean-energy super grid across Asia is getting closer to reality with cheaper transmission lines
- An industry network estimates it will cost US$77 billion to US$116 billion to build the grid, lower than past estimates
- Lack of government coordination and infrastructure funding has hobbled past efforts to connect renewable energy sources in the region
Knowledge | China and climate change
