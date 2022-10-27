A resident wades through floodwaters in Ubon Ratchathani province, northeastern Thailand, on October 5, 2022. Worsening climate change is expected to lead to more frequent and deadly floods, fires and storms, experts say. Photo: AP Photo
Business of climate change
Urgent economic, societal changes needed to avoid climate change disaster, UN warns ahead of global summit

  • Inadequate measures could push global temperatures 2.4 to 2.6 degrees Celsius higher by the end of this century, UN Environment Programme says in a report
  • The UNEP released the report ahead of next month’s global climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

Eric Ng
Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Oct, 2022

