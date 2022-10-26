People tour the Universal Studios theme park, part of the Universal Beijing Resort, on September 14, 2021, before its official opening. Photo: Getty Images
Universal Beijing Resort complies with zero-Covid regime, closes for second time this year following rise in cases
- The giant resort closed its theme park, hotels and malls on Wednesday and did not say when it would reopen
- Covid-19 infections in Beijing rose by two to 20 on Tuesday, while China recorded 1,230 cases overall
People tour the Universal Studios theme park, part of the Universal Beijing Resort, on September 14, 2021, before its official opening. Photo: Getty Images