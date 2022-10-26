People tour the Universal Studios theme park, part of the Universal Beijing Resort, on September 14, 2021, before its official opening. Photo: Getty Images
People tour the Universal Studios theme park, part of the Universal Beijing Resort, on September 14, 2021, before its official opening. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus China
Business

Universal Beijing Resort complies with zero-Covid regime, closes for second time this year following rise in cases

  • The giant resort closed its theme park, hotels and malls on Wednesday and did not say when it would reopen
  • Covid-19 infections in Beijing rose by two to 20 on Tuesday, while China recorded 1,230 cases overall

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 6:00pm, 26 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People tour the Universal Studios theme park, part of the Universal Beijing Resort, on September 14, 2021, before its official opening. Photo: Getty Images
People tour the Universal Studios theme park, part of the Universal Beijing Resort, on September 14, 2021, before its official opening. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE