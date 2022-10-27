People walk past the headquarters of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: majority of China-backed development bank AIIB’s financing to go to mitigation and adaptation by 2025
- Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank aims to allocate at least half of its annual financing to projects that tackle climate change by 2025, a senior executive says
- Emerging and developing economies are at risk of being left behind, the bank’s chief economist said in advance of the COP27 climate summit
