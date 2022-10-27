People walk past residential property advertisements displayed at an estate agency in Taikoo. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices fall to the lowest level since January 2019, with analysts predicting further decline

  • Hong Kong’s secondary home prices fell 2.1 per cent in September, taking the year-to-date slump to 8.1 per cent
  • Home prices are expected to fall further for the rest of the year and test the 10 per cent level, analysts say

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 3:45pm, 27 Oct, 2022

