John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, discussing international efforts ahead of COP27, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Photo: AP
John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, discussing international efforts ahead of COP27, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Photo: AP
Business of climate change
Business

US climate envoy John Kerry hopes to meet Chinese counterpart at COP27 despite suspension of talks

  • ‘I still genuinely hope that we will come together, and China and the United States will find the opportunity to do some work together,’ Kerry says
  • China ended bilateral discussions in August as part of its retaliation for US House speaker’s visit to Taiwan

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:24am, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, discussing international efforts ahead of COP27, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Photo: AP
John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, discussing international efforts ahead of COP27, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE