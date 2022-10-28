John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, discussing international efforts ahead of COP27, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Photo: AP
US climate envoy John Kerry hopes to meet Chinese counterpart at COP27 despite suspension of talks
- ‘I still genuinely hope that we will come together, and China and the United States will find the opportunity to do some work together,’ Kerry says
- China ended bilateral discussions in August as part of its retaliation for US House speaker’s visit to Taiwan
