A cargo ship approaches Yantai Port in China’s eastern Shandong province on October 6, 2022. Photo: AFP
A cargo ship approaches Yantai Port in China’s eastern Shandong province on October 6, 2022. Photo: AFP
Business of climate change
Business

Help is on the way for some Hong Kong-listed firms to help them comply with tough sustainability disclosures

  • The bourse will consider the resource limitations of small and medium-sized firms when new disclosure rules come into effect, an exchange official said
  • Assessing climate risks and collecting supply chain emissions data will present challenges, speakers at a listed-companies forum said

Eric NgMartin Choi
Eric Ng and Martin Choi

Updated: 1:20pm, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A cargo ship approaches Yantai Port in China’s eastern Shandong province on October 6, 2022. Photo: AFP
A cargo ship approaches Yantai Port in China’s eastern Shandong province on October 6, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE