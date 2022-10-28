A cargo ship approaches Yantai Port in China’s eastern Shandong province on October 6, 2022. Photo: AFP
Help is on the way for some Hong Kong-listed firms to help them comply with tough sustainability disclosures
- The bourse will consider the resource limitations of small and medium-sized firms when new disclosure rules come into effect, an exchange official said
- Assessing climate risks and collecting supply chain emissions data will present challenges, speakers at a listed-companies forum said
