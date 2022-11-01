Last year was a record year for issuance of sustainable ‘dim sum’ bonds in Hong Kong, which reached US$29.5 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong is ‘Asia’s sustainable finance centre’, thanks to green bond growth and carbon-credit trading, bankers say
- Rapid growth in green bonds and the recent launch of carbon-credit trading by HKEX put Hong Kong into a ‘pivotal’ role, bankers say
- China needs to raise about US$19 trillion from green bonds and other environmentally friendly funding tools to become carbon neutral by 2060
Last year was a record year for issuance of sustainable ‘dim sum’ bonds in Hong Kong, which reached US$29.5 billion. Photo: Shutterstock