An electronic board outside the HKEX headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong builds new springboard to top global IPO league with Saudi Aramco approach, tech listing reforms
- Bourse operator is setting up offices in New York and Europe to reach global prospects and recently approached Saudi Aramco to list in Hong Kong
- New set of listing reforms will entice companies with cutting-edge technology in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and semiconductors, UBS banker says
