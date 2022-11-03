Louis Vuitton’s restaurant in Chengdu is located near its new flagship store in Taikoo Li. Photo: Handout
Louis Vuitton debuts first China restaurant in Chengdu as luxury brands target spending power in lower-tier cities
- The brand’s fifth restaurant worldwide is in Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li, owned by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate Swire Properties
- Luxury brands are targeting so-called new first-tier cities, where housing prices aren’t as high and consumers have more disposable income, an analyst says
