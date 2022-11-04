A construction site in suburban Shanghai. Sixteen developers have since August this year joined a pilot programme under which they can issue bonds or asset securitisation products that are guaranteed by China Bond Insurance. Photo: AFP
State-owned bond company to guarantee notes worth US$2.7 billion issued by Chinese developers
- China Bond Insurance Company, together with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors and the China Real Estate Association, met 21 firms on Tuesday, Securities Daily says
- Regulators are keeping an eye on the financing challenges that these companies are facing, analyst says
