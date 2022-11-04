Steam rises from a coal-fired power plant in Niederaussem, Germany, as the sun rises on November 2, 2022. Photo: AP
COP27: geopolitics, funding demands for adaptation in developing nations to dominate global climate talks in Egypt

  • Summit will test whether the world can make progress on climate goals despite geopolitical tensions and deteriorating economic conditions, analysts say
  • Developing nations will be pressuring wealthy countries to deliver financing they promised over a decade ago for adaptation

Eric NgMartin Choi
Eric Ng and Martin Choi

Updated: 11:36am, 4 Nov, 2022

