Steam rises from a coal-fired power plant in Niederaussem, Germany, as the sun rises on November 2, 2022. Photo: AP
COP27: geopolitics, funding demands for adaptation in developing nations to dominate global climate talks in Egypt
- Summit will test whether the world can make progress on climate goals despite geopolitical tensions and deteriorating economic conditions, analysts say
- Developing nations will be pressuring wealthy countries to deliver financing they promised over a decade ago for adaptation
