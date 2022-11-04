Great Wall Motor said it would sell 10 EV models in Europe by 2025, including the Ora Cat. Photo: Shutterstock
Low prices, resilience to metals shortage to power Chinese EV brands’ rapid growth in Europe: Fitch Solutions
- One in six EVs sold in Europe by 2025 will be made by Chinese EV makers, up from around 3 per cent now, Fitch Solutions says
- Chinese carmakers’ investments in battery metals mining shield them from the vagaries of supply shortages and price spikes
