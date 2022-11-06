Among those taking advantage of a weak pound to buy UK property, Hongkonger Tanya Chan’s family bought a two-bedroom flat in One Park Drive in Canary Wharf as she began her studies in London in September. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong, mainland China students boost UK home demand, property agents say, as weak pound increases buying power
- China, including Hong Kong, accounted for the biggest share of an increase in non-EU students entering UK universities this year, according to Knight Frank
- In the third quarter, Chinese buyers made 2.7 times more inquiries for UK residential property than in the first six months of the year, Juwai IQI says
Among those taking advantage of a weak pound to buy UK property, Hongkonger Tanya Chan’s family bought a two-bedroom flat in One Park Drive in Canary Wharf as she began her studies in London in September. Photo: Handout