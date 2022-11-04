Results for the full year of 2022 are expected to decline ‘significantly’, according to a GOME spokesperson. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese electronics retailer Gome’s stock rises despite media reports that it has suspended staff pay
- The stock dropped 3.88 per cent on Wednesday following speculation on Chinese social media about the pay cuts
- Company released a profit warning on October 28 saying its sales revenue for the first three quarters of 2022 had declined by about 55 to 60 per cent
