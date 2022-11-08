Standard Chartered plans to take an active role in the development of virtual-asset trading in Hong Kong by introducing products and services with appropriate safety nets for investors, according to CEO Bill Winters. The bank’s leader also called on the city to scrap its travel rules. Winters praised measures introduced by the Hong Kong government last week to develop the virtual-asset industry and promote the city as an international cryptocurrency hub as it vies with Singapore for that role. The measures include a new licensing regime for virtual-asset providers, tokenisation of green bonds and allowing retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies, as well as the introduction of the e-HKD. “It’s fantastic that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority [HKMA] is effectively consulting on this,” he said. “It’s not straightforward. But my view is that digital assets of all descriptions are a part of the financial system. They’re not going to go away.” Besides cryptocurrencies, a broad range of other digital assets, such as stablecoins, central bank digital currencies, tokenised real assets and others provide a lot of business opportunities for Hong Kong, Winters said. Standard Chartered would look “very, very seriously” at introducing products and services relating to virtual assets for Hong Kong retail customers, he said. “As a bank, we’re investing in having the right regulatory systems to be able to execute that kind of business safely and soundly – properly sold, properly monitored,” Winters said. Winters praised Hong Kong’s “front-footed” approach to understanding digital assets and getting regulations in place to prevent fraud, money laundering and other malpractice. Hong Kong’s crypto about-face attracts bank interest from mainland China “We would ask, first, whether we can put the appropriate guardrails in place so that vulnerable investors ... wouldn’t find themselves in a very disadvantaged position,” Winters said. “That’s always our first criteria for any retail distributed product. Can we be sure that the people engaging with us understand what they’re doing? Otherwise, they’re subject to fraud ... or could be complicit in some other activity that they don’t intend.” Standard Chartered launched its digital bank, Mox Bank, two years ago in Hong Kong and introduced a virtual bank in Singapore, Trust Bank – partly owned by supermarket chain FairPrice Group and its parent NTUC Enterprise – two months ago. The two offerings have each attracted 400,000 customers, according to the company. In the UK, Standard Chartered teamed up with digital-asset platform OSL to establish Zodia Markets in June last year, providing cryptoasset exchange and brokerage for institutional clients. Hong Kong unveils policies to take on Singapore as virtual-assets hub “We have been very involved in working with central banks on the central bank digital currencies, embedding stable coins into payment platforms and things of that nature,” Winters said. “That’s part of a broader set of activities we’ve got using blockchain technology, which is at the core of most digital currencies. So we are quite well informed and optimistic about the prospects in this broad range of activities.” Winters was one of more than 200 bankers from around the world who attended last week’s Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit , arranged by the HKMA, which was the biggest financial event in the city since the pandemic began. “Both the Hong Kong and the Chinese leadership made it clear that foreign banks are welcome – not only welcome, but will be strongly encouraged to invest in Hong Kong and mainland China,” Winters said. Hong Kong ‘back in business’, finance chief Paul Chan says at start of crucial week Even amid the city’s Covid-19 restrictions, Winters has visited Hong Kong four times over the past three years, going through 14 days of hotel quarantine – an indication of Hong Kong’s importance for the bank as a gateway to invest in the Greater Bay Area and other parts of China. “Hong Kong is a very resilient place,” he said. “Hong Kong is playing the role of connecting China to the rest of the world, which is becoming more important.” Hong Kong in late September ended its hotel quarantine requirement . Visitors still need to follow three days of medical surveillance after their arrival, during which they can go to work or study, but must conduct multiple Covid-19 tests and cannot go to places that require a vaccine pass, such as bars and restaurants. Huobi Tech seeks to launch a cryptocurrency-tracking ETF in Hong Kong Winters said the current arrangement “was good enough to get started, but it is not going to be enough in the medium term”. “I think you should scrap the whole thing,” he said. “No tests on arrival, no tests on departure, and then just ask people to be responsible. Hong Kong is well vaccinated, and it has a strong healthcare system. The downside of opening up is not dramatic.” He said the real problem is the testing, because business travellers worry about the risk of being trapped in Hong Kong for a week or 10 days if they test positive. Opening up the border with China is also important to get the city back to normal, as many business visitors come to Hong Kong to enter the mainland, he said. “I have not been in China for three years, while the personal connections get frayed and opportunities go unexplored,” he said. “But I think the upside there is very substantial. When China opens up, there is a huge upside in terms of the [ Wealth Management Connect scheme] and the Greater Bay Area.”