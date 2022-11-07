A photo taken on July 8, 2022, shows the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen in China’s southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou vows closer partnership with China’s financial institutions to give green finance a push
- The US sanctions-hit company aims to help financial institutions cut their emissions and come up with green-finance products
- Meng, who spent nearly three years detained in Canada on US fraud charges, touted tech for data-centre efficiency and cooling during a forum on Monday
A photo taken on July 8, 2022, shows the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen in China’s southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP