Efforts are being made to put insurance products on the cross-border Connect investment menu. Photo: Dickson Lee
Greater Bay Area: Hong Kong wants to add insurance products to ‘Connect’ menu to deepen cross-border links
- Move will be assessed after current efforts to establish after-sales service centres to help residents in Greater Bay Area, lawmaker says
- The city’s insurance industry is keen to have an ‘insurance connect’ of its own to enable companies to cross-sell policies on both sides of the border
