Hong Kong’s Central district. MPF members have lost HK$61,900 on average in the first 10 months of this year. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Central district. MPF members have lost HK$61,900 on average in the first 10 months of this year. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Business

Hongkongers might only get a third of current incomes upon retirement, Manulife study shows

  • Hong Kong residents would like to have HK$21,287 (US$2,712) as monthly income upon retirement, but can expect to receive only about HK$10,000, insurer’s fund management unit says
  • As inflation, medical costs and prices of daily necessities rise, ‘retirement savings and income will erode over time’, executive says

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:30pm, 7 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Central district. MPF members have lost HK$61,900 on average in the first 10 months of this year. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Central district. MPF members have lost HK$61,900 on average in the first 10 months of this year. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE