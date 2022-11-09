A view of Shenzhen in southern China. Various levels of government have established green building standards, set targets and offered subsidies to support green buildings, but implementation continues to be of concern. Photo: Martin Chan
Lack of energy efficiency data holding back green building finance products in China, Sustainable Fitch says
- A lot of green buildings have been certified on design, but not on operations, Sustainable Fitch analyst says
- Mortgage-backed securities for green buildings have been limited to commercial structures so far
A view of Shenzhen in southern China. Various levels of government have established green building standards, set targets and offered subsidies to support green buildings, but implementation continues to be of concern. Photo: Martin Chan