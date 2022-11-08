US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
COP27: John Kerry calls on private sector to lead decarbonisation efforts, keep goal of 1.5 degrees ‘alive’
- We have the enormous challenge of harnessing the private sector and entrepreneurs, former US secretary of state tells First Movers Coalition event
- Tackling climate change ‘increasingly in the hands of the private sector’, he says
