General view of Mont Rouge, No. 9 Lung Kui Road, at Beacon Hill in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse
Sale of Kerry Properties’ Mont Rouge villa in Kowloon Tong to Beijing’s national security office fetches record US$64.7 million
- The five-bedroom villa in Kerry Properties’ Mont Rouge development measures 7,171 sq ft
- The transaction is likely to be exempt from stamp duty as the sale involves a government entity, according to the Stamp Duty Ordinance
General view of Mont Rouge, No. 9 Lung Kui Road, at Beacon Hill in Kowloon Tong. Photo: May Tse