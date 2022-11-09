People walking near the head office (C) of Japanese automaker Nissan Motor in Yokohama. Photo: AFP

Institutional investors see Japan as a real estate darling but have turned cold on China’s property market

  • Both Japan and China have kept interest rates relatively low, despite US rate increases, weakening their currencies
  • Singapore-based institutional investors have been active in Japan, according to analysts at MSCI Real Assets conference

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:30am, 9 Nov, 2022

