Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy for climate change, at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy for climate change, at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Business of climate change
Business

COP27: Top climate envoy says Beijing committed to carbon neutrality

  • China will steadfastly deliver on its carbon neutrality goal, top climate diplomat Xie Zhenhua tells summit
  • Developed nations must redouble decarbonisation efforts, bring forward target dates for carbon neutrality, and provide extra funds to help developing nations, envoy says

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 12:00pm, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy for climate change, at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy for climate change, at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE