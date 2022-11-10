Morning commuters cross a road in Central district in Hong Kong on August 18, 2021. The pandemic has made Hongkongers more cautious about investments and more likely to keep more cash on hand, according to a survey. Photo: Bloomberg
Middle-class Hongkongers hoard more cash while eyeing property and overseas education as aspirations, HSBC study shows
- More cautious with their investments, Hongkongers now hold 60 per cent more cash than before the pandemic, according to an HSBC study
- ‘Middle class’ in Hong Kong means owning property and having at least US$750,000 in cash, survey respondents say
