A file photo of China’s Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, from the COP26 summit in Glasgow on November 13, 2021. Photo: AP
COP27: top Chinese and US climate envoys hold informal talks, potentially setting stage for Biden-Xi meeting during G20 summit in Bali
- Xie Zhenhua is a friend of mine, certainly ready to negotiate, John Kerry tells COP27
- China and US are working to arrange talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping during the two-day Group of 20 summit in Bali, which starts on November 15
