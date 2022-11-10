The ICAC and SFC conducted searches of 50 premises in relation to ‘ramp-and-dump’ stock scams that led to the arrests of eight people. Photo: Jelly Tse
Ringleader, 7 others involved in ‘ramp-and-dump’ stock scams arrested in Hong Kong in joint SFC, ICAC operation
- The syndicate involved in the so-called ‘ramp-and-dump’ stock scams made illegal gains of US$24.3 million, according to the SFC and ICAC
- Combating social media ramp-and-dump schemes has been and remains one of the top enforcement priorities, SFC executive director Christopher Wilson says
